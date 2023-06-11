A wise, tranquil face, with a serene smile carved out of granite, now looks over Georges Bay in St Helens.
This is sculptor Anita Denholm's latest work titled Looking out across the Tracks of Time and Tides.
But Denholm's personal name for her creation is just "her".
The statue was unveiled last week at the Bay of Arts Winter Arts Festival gala dinner and has come to be known as Lady of the Bay.
It joins two other sculptures on the Georges Bay track.
In creating this work, Denholm wanted something "contemplative".
She thought about the people who would have been around the bay whether they were First Nations people or settlers who fished in the area.
She wanted a figure that looked over the area with an aspect of remembering and thinking.
It doesn't represent anyone in particular.
"It is everyone, anyone and nobody," she said.
Standing over two metres tall, it's the largest piece that she's created and it's been drilled from a seven tonne granite block that was quarried from the East Coast of Tasmania
"This piece will outlast all of us, being the granite that it is - it's one of the hardest stones in the world," she said.
Denholm said the whole of the East Coast was a special place.
"I've always had an affinity with the sea, growing up down the river on the Tamar or kanamaluka," she said.
"So for me, this is a lifelong goal to have created a large sculpture to actually look out across water."
She hoped that those who walk past the sculpture's "enigmatic smile" will smile in response and "unburden themselves".
As visitors stand next to the sculpture and look out into the bay, she said she hoped people would pause, slow down and just contemplate life.
"So it is my hope that this sculpture will imbue people viewing or walking past with a sense of calm, taking time to breathe, slow down, reflect, and to refresh," Denholm said.
"To look out at the Bay, to ponder on the times and peoples past, present and future."
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
