The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Anita Denholm's latest granite sculpture looks out over Georges Bay

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
June 12 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anita Denholm with her sculpture "Looking out across the Tracks of Time and Tides." Picture supplied.
Anita Denholm with her sculpture "Looking out across the Tracks of Time and Tides." Picture supplied.

A wise, tranquil face, with a serene smile carved out of granite, now looks over Georges Bay in St Helens.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.