The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

LGB Tasmania funded the 'Let Kids be Kids' billboard in Hobart

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated June 11 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 3:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The billboard was erected last week in Hobart's Northern suburbs. Photo supplied
The billboard was erected last week in Hobart's Northern suburbs. Photo supplied

Two of the state's sex rights groups have clashed over a Hobart billboard aimed at drawing attention to the divisive issue of "gender affirming" treatment of children seeking gender transitions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.