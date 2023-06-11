Two of the state's sex rights groups have clashed over a Hobart billboard aimed at drawing attention to the divisive issue of "gender affirming" treatment of children seeking gender transitions.
The anti-trans group LGB Tasmania last week funded a giant billboard criticising the approach that schools are taking towards children with gender dysphoria, but rival group Equality Tasmania slammed the billboard as an assault on trans rights.
The billboard was situated on the Brooker Highway in Glenorchy, in Hobart's Northern suburbs, and read: "Let Kids Be Kids".
In a statement, LGB Tasmania spokesperson Jessica Hoyle said the billboard aimed to draw attention to Tasmanian schools, which she claimed are taking an active role in "socially transitioning" children with gender dysphoria.
"By encouraging the changing of names, pronouns, uniform and allowing them to enter single sex spaces and sports of the opposite sex," the statement read.
"When social transitioning is done without the parents' knowledge or permission, it violates a parent's right to know their child has gender dysphoria."
Ms Hoyle said: "We know that teens who are gender non-conforming are much more likely to grow up to be happy lesbian and gay adults. We need to stop pushing dangerous puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones. Puberty is not a disease."
But Equality Tasmania spokesperson Rose Boccalatte said the billboard had no place in an "inclusive Tasmania".
"The message of this billboard is that trans and gender-diverse young people don't exist or are misguided, that supporting them is somehow a threat to young people and they should be left alone to suffer in silence without hope," she said.
She said the research showed that trans and gender-diverse young people "thrive when they are affirmed".
According to the University of Sydney, gender affirmation is the process a trans or gender diverse person determines is right for them in order to live as their defined gender.
Affirmation-only models of treating gender-diverse children are at odds with other approaches that take a "wait-and-see" approach.
Equality Tasmania vice president Dr Lucy Mercer-Mapstone said the slogan used on the billboard has been used in the past to justify stigmatisation and discrimination of Tasmanian gays and lesbians.
"It has been code for saying lesbian, gay and bisexual young people don't exist or are just pretending, and if they do exist, their needs should be ignored and they should be pushed to the margins," she said.
"It is a travesty that this slogan is now used by a LGB group to stigmatise trans people."
