Honours even at UTAS between NTJFA and SJFL

The North and the South both found success as the two regions clashed at UTAS Stadium.
Under-16 boys and under-17 girls from the NTJFA and SJFL were in action across the afternoon with the latter starting the day.
The Northern representatives put up a good fight against their Southern counterparts, however a lack of scoring came back to bite them as they eventually fell 1.4 (10) to 6.10 (46).
In the boys' match, a six-goal to two first half gave the hosts a 39-15 lead at the main break.
They extended their lead by 12 points in the third to put the game firmly in the North's hands ahead of the final 20 minutes.
A dominant final term sealed their clinical display, winning 13.8 (86) to 5.6 (36).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.