Racing Minister admits complaints process needs improvement

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated June 11 2023 - 6:53pm, first published 5:00pm
Opposition Racing Spokesman Dean Winter. File Photo
Racing Minister Madeleine Ogilvie has said she would be prepared to apologise after an email from a key harness racing group raising concerns about the regulation of the industry were then forwarded to the regulators the group was complaining about.

