Emma Malouf moved to Launceston fifteen years ago, at the age of 20, to live independently as a person with disabilities.
In that time, the Launceston Running festival has been a regular fixture in her calendar and on Sunday she marked her 10th year of participating in the annual event.
She said crossing the finish line was an amazing feeling.
Miss Malouf competed in the 5km race with a contingent from disability support service provider St Michaels and crossed the finish line with her friends and fellow residents.
READ MORE: Tasmanian made miso wins national accolades
"Most of us live in independent living units and some in group homes out in the community," Miss Malouf said.
"I like participating in the running festival because it's my major exercise for the year."
"For me and other people with all abilities, I think it's really awesome [to] just get out there and you can set your pace and everything, how many kilometers you want to walk or run."
Special Olympics competitors Lyn Tanner and Jo Wallace were also part of the St Michael's group.
Miss Tanner and Miss Wallace have previously competed on the same ten pin team at the Special Olympics.
Miss Tanner said she was excited to cross the finish line.
"When you come to the end you're very pleased you've done it," she said.
Miss Wallace said she was "relieved" and "elated" as she finished the race.
The pair have been participating in the running festival for around 15 years and do it to keep fit, socialise and enjoy other people's company.
They all say that they'll be coming back again next year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.