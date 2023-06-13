St Helens is one step closer to a new police station after a development application for the precinct was advertised with the Break O'Day Council.
The development is proposed for 2 Annie Street and is on a subdivision approved in February.
The site is located within close proximity to the town centre and adjacent to the St Helens Hospital and Community Centre.
The planning report said the station building would include office and meeting spaces; amenities and operations areas; boat storage shed; vehicle compound and seven space secure carpark for police vehicles.
It's suggested the building would be 1447 metres sqaured.
An additional 22 car parking spaces for staff and visitors was also proposed.
"The building is of a simple single storey design with face brickwork, zincalume and cement sheet cladding to be complementary to the surrounding residential scale and surroundings," the application said.
"A side emergency access gate is proposed on the southern side of the proposed compound."
The report proposed the police station would accommodate 15 staff members, with operational hours being 8am to 5pm Monday to Friday. It commented the number of employees was similar to the existing police station.
"Emergency services vehicle sirens will not be used from the site and any external lighting will be located, baffled and orientated to avoid light spill or glare to nearby properties," the report said.
The application also confirmed the existing police station at St Helens would be closed once the "larger and more modern facility" was completed at Annie Street.
The Tasmanian government pledged $7.5 million towards the St Helen's Police Station in its 2023-24 budget.
The development application is open for public consultation with the Break O'Day Council until 5pm Monday, June 26.
Molly Appleton
