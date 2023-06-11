The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Parents and kids compete together at Launceston Running Festival

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
June 11 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg and Macy Boon are eager to keep running. Picture by Rod Thompson.
Greg and Macy Boon are eager to keep running. Picture by Rod Thompson.

Greg and Macy Boon, a father and daughter team, have been competing together at the Launceston Running Festival since she was 8.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.