Greg and Macy Boon, a father and daughter team, have been competing together at the Launceston Running Festival since she was 8.
Now turning 11, Macy beat her father to the finish line at the one mile event on Sunday.
"She beats me every year. I can't keep up with her at the end," Mr Boon said.
The two have been running together in the evenings a few nights a week and say that it's been a great bonding experience and a chance to de-stress.
"It's good to get off the couch and go and do stuff," Mr Boon said.
Macy said crossing the finish line was a proud moment.
"I just felt really proud of myself because I wasn't expecting to sprint at the end. I was expecting to just jog but I pushed myself through it and I actually sprinted most of the way at the end," she said.
Last year, the pair attempted the 5km run, but were unprepared.
"We weren't ready for that. We're going to have a crack at that next year," Mr Boon said.
Both encouraged other parents and kids to get active and get involved in events like this.
"It's just fun to do something that everyone else is involved with," Mr Boon said.
He said event brought a "great atmosphere" and with everyone having a go "it doesn't feel so laborious to go out and do it yourself".
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
