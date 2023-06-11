Tokyo Olympian Ellie Pashley was delighted to add the half-marathon to her Launceston 10 victory from 2021.
The 21.1-kilometre course took its toll on the 34-year-old Victorian physiotherapist who dug deep to record a time of 1:11.52.
"I'm really pleased with that, it's a good feeling," said Pashley, who was Australia's top-placed finisher at February's World Cross-Country Championships then placed 13th in the London Marathon in April.
"The 10k course here is super fast so this year I thought I'd give the half-marathon a crack to mix it up. Conditions were really good, it was a beautiful morning and it's always a good race here but I actually felt a bit sick so was pushing hard at the end and the last 8ks were really hard."
Another contented 34-year-old was Launceston's Milly Clark who finished third - behind Tara Palm (1:13:16) - to claim the Tasmanian 10km title in a time of 1:15:47.
"It's cool to get that," Clark said. "That's the longest I've raced and fastest I've run for a long time, so I'm happy.
"It was really enjoyable - calm, no wind and perfect temperature and I found a good group of fellas to run with and have some banter."
The Rio Olympian missed last year's race after getting the start time wrong so admitted: "I'm just glad to be here after that."
Asked what her future running plans were, Clark added: "I don't have any at the moment, I'll just take it as it comes and maybe do a marathon at the end of the year.
"I'm a runner who just happens to do marathons so I'm just trying to mix it up."
Also completing a successful transition from 10km to half-marathon was Sydney's Ed Goddard who won the men's event after coming third over the shorter distance in 2020.
"It's cool to have won," he said. "Everyone dreams of winning big races and Launceston is a pretty big half-marathon in Australia so I'm pretty proud of myself."
The 25-year-old clocked 1:03:10 to win from Andy Buchanan (1:03:15) and Tim Vincent (1:03:17) with former Australian 1500m record-holder Ryan Gregson coming in sixth (1:04:46).
"That's about a minute off my PB but I'll take it," Goddard added. "They're all super good athletes but you've just got to back yourself. It just had to be a strategy to put my foot down.
"I was not feeling great from the start but hung in there, found my move and won, which was cool. I just rolled with the punches and won some cash. It's probably the biggest win of my life."
Goddard hopes the result will help him progress to other events, including the world road running championships in Latvia. "I'd love to do that and hopefully this puts my name forward."
The 5km races produced a North-West double courtesy of Max Green and Ashley Fehlberg.
Hailing from Ulverstone, Green is a doctor in the Royal Hobart Hospital emergency department and was delighted to smash his personal best of 15:29 with a winning time of 15:10.
"I love this, it's such a great course and event and nice to have a fast 5k at this time of year," Green said.
The 24-year-old, who led home Sam Kohne (15:26) and James Frankcombe (15:33), volunteered as a medical officer at the world cross-country championships in Bathurst and admitted the experience made him want to be more involved.
"It was great to be part of such a big event and because it was so hot we had a lot of runners coming through the medical tent. I'd do it again in a heartbeat and it definitely made me want to be more involved."
Fehlberg won a sprint finish in the women's race, clocking 17:43 to edge out Darcy Miller by a second with Zahli Wescombe third (17:49).
With the event also doubling as state age championships, the Burnie 14-year-old added the Tasmanian under-16 5km title.
"That sounds pretty good," she admitted. "It makes me happy because I put in a lot of hard work and it paid off. I feel really good, but I can't feel my fingers right now.
"I heard the music from 2ks out and that drew me home. I did not think I had anything left but I just sprinted and got the win but it was very close at the end."
Jakai Wescombe won the mile race in 5:18 from Cameron Bodnar (5:29) and Anthony Gangell (5:38).
*************************
