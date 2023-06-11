Canberra's Leanne Pompeani has created Australian history after she finished Launceston Running Festival's 10-kilometre race in 31.37.
Her time was announced as an all-comers' record; the fastest of any female on Australian soil, beating a result that had stood for 24 years. The previous best of 31.43 was set by Hobart's Kylie Risk in 1999 at the Burnie 10.
Her third time running in Northern Tasmania, 26-year-old Pompeani was understandably delighted with her pace.
"I've been chasing a (personal best) for a while now, my training has been going really well, but I just haven't been able to show it in races," she said.
"I'm so happy today that I was able to start running times that reflect my fitness, the weather was perfect, so it was one of those things where I felt I needed to make the most of it because you don't miss opportunities when they come around."
With the air still and the temperature sitting at 10 degrees when the main event began, it was clear quite early that records were very likely to be broken.
Pompeani said the ideal conditions, Launceston's favourably flat course and her rigorous preparation was the recipe for the extraordinary time.
"I've just had really consistent weeks with running and obviously no sickness - there's a lot of that going around - no injuries and so I was just running lots of kilometers per week and getting in good sessions," she said.
Having finished runner-up in her previous two attempts in Launceston behind Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Jessica Stenson, Pompeani expressed her relief at finally taking the tape herself while also pointing out her admiration for her fellow athlete.
The first Tasmanian woman to cross the line was Hobart's Melanie Daniels, who finished seventh with a time of 34.02.
The first Tasmanian overall was Riverside's reigning champion James Hansen, who came home third in a blistering 28.20.
The middle-distance runner beat the time which won the 2022 edition by 29 seconds and would have earned a course record if not for the efforts of winner Brett Robinson (28.11) and runner-up Edward Marks (28.13).
But there was still a title for Hansen who claimed the state championships by being the first Tasmanian to cross the line.
Hansen spoke with mixed emotions following the finish, stating his pleasure in his performance but disappointment in the result.
"I can't complain, I broke the race record for the fastest ever time to finish third this year and I'm not naturally a 10km runner," he said.
"I don't know if I thought I'd get to that level so I can't complain. I would've loved to [win] it in front of the Tassie crowd but my legs were just stamped and then that was it but I wanted it so bad.
"I had so many people out there cheering and there would have been nothing sweeter than knocking off the Australian marathon record holder, he was a bit too strong, but to be that close is crazy."
Running in such a groove that he reportedly did not check his watch until he had finished, Hansen relished the competition which helped him find a new gear.
"I'm doing a lot of this training solo in Launceston, I'm born and bred here, I think I would be close to a record for someone coming out of this town I reckon in terms of fastest 10km, so it's pretty special to be doing it from here," he said.
Robinson, 32, made it two from two for Canberran athletes in the race, with last year's half-marathon winner dropping down into the 10km event.
Having already won the Run The Bridge and Burnie 10, Robinson completed the Tasmanian treble with his record-breaking effort.
"I knew those boys would be on my heel so I led those first 5ks really hard," Robinson said.
Joining many of the other front-runners in the Gold Coast half-marathon in three weeks, Robinson said he expected another tough race.
"It's another showdown unfortunately. I'll have to work hard, usually I like to just cruise to the win but I won't be able to," he said.
It was also a good showing from Launceston's Sam Clifford whose 29.18 run earned him fifth place.
