Leanne Pompeani and Brett Robinson headline record-breaking day

June 11 2023 - 2:18pm
Leanne Pompeani celebrates as she crosses the finish line in the Launceston 10. Pictures by Rod Thompson
Leanne Pompeani celebrates as she crosses the finish line in the Launceston 10. Pictures by Rod Thompson

Canberra's Leanne Pompeani has created Australian history after she finished Launceston Running Festival's 10-kilometre race in 31.37.

