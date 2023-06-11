The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Judy Jackson among Tasmanians honoured in King's Birthday list

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
June 12 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Labor Minister Judy Jackson honoured in the 2023 King's Birthday list. File Photo
Former Labor Minister Judy Jackson honoured in the 2023 King's Birthday list. File Photo

As the state's first female Attorney-General, one of Judy Jackson's biggest achievements was the passing of the 2004 Family Violence Act.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.