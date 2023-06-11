Bicheno Food and Wine Festival is set to return in 2023, bringing the East Coast's finest food and beverages to Bicheno Lions Park on November 18.
Festival chairman David Reed said the event had grown from a humble impromptu gathering among local fishermen to a sell-out event, with tickets to the 2022 festival selling out within hours of release.
"We don't fully understand why we're such a hot ticket," Mr Reed said.
"That was probably the third time that it's sold out very quickly and we're absolutely delighted with that."
Mr Reed said although many people's financial circumstances had changed dramatically since 2022 festival organisers were optimistic the event would be well-attended.
Few details about the 2023 festival beyond the event date have been locked in, however Mr Reed said aspects of the 2022 event like increased seating and a marquee would return as they had proved popular and created a more refined "vibe".
The festival chairman said about 30 regional food and drink providers would bring their wares to the event, some new and others returning.
"I just think we have got the mix right with great food," Mr Reed said.
"Now we've got more beers than we've ever had before, because we've got local brewers. It's not just wine anymore.
"The music is all Tasmanian bands, and that seems to always hit the mark. There's a good mixture of all three elements."
A limited number of tickets will be set aside for Bicheno residents to purchase in August, before sales to the general public commence at 9am on Friday, September 1.
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
