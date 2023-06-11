Veteran Tasmania Police officer Commander Peter Harriss was awarded the Australian Police Medal as part of the King's Birthday honours on Monday.
Commander Harriss, who was promoted to the rank of Commander in 2021, has accrued extensive experience in drug, criminal and internal investigations since joining the force in 1987, and is presently serving as Commander of Strategy and Support.
Commissioner Donna Adams said the Australian Police Medal which is was due to be awarded on Monday gives special recognition to members of Australian police forces for commendable service.
She praised Commander Harriss as an officer that "consistently displays exemplary leadership", and has "demonstrated resilience and professionalism in a vast range of diverse and demanding roles".
"He demonstrates a high level of initiative and professionalism, and is skilled in conducting research, developing strategies, and providing high-level support and advice to Tasmania Police's executive.
"Commander Harriss is a proven and respected leader who mentors and builds capability within his teams," she said.
Peter Harriss joined the force in 1987, and prior to his appointment as Commander of Strategy and Support, served as Acting Commander of Education and Training, and as Inspector of the Sorell East Coast Division.
In his present role, he has overall responsibility for the Department's legislation and policy development and statistical reporting.
He also provides high-level support and advice to the Department's executive, the Police Minister as well as other internal and external agencies.
He also runs the State Disaster Victim Identification Unit, and was responsible for the activation of the National Registration and Inquiry Service (NRIS) for the 2013 Dunalley bush fires.
His skill in conducting research into crime trends, legislation and court decisions and developing subsequent strategies was also recognised, along with his "high-level initiative" and "professionalism in mentoring and building capability among subordinates".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.