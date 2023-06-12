DEAR Editor,
Rocelyn Ives makes some excellent points in respect of those councillors putting up their hands for the position of mayor (Examiner June 9), and I certainly agree about the need for experience.
Recently elected councillors, who've only been in the position for five minutes, certainly cannot possibly have gained either the knowledge or depth of experience necessary to undertake such an important public role, to the level our community expects and deserves.
So it is, as Ms Ives says, both disrespectful and discourteous to the role and to the community, to assume that newly-minted councillors have either essential attribute after such a short time serving on council, and when they must still be considered to be wearing L plates.
Their passion for the future of Launceston's community is to be admired, but the mayoral role is a fulltime position and it requires a fulltime commitment. Our community deserves no less.
Anne Layton-Bennett, Swan Bay
VOTING is compulsory in the upcoming ballot to elect the new mayor for the City of Launceston. It should also be compulsory that candidates state in their please vote for me spiel what they really intend to achieve in their term of office rather than just glib comments about bringing experience to the table.
For instance what do candidates intend to do about the calamity that is the proposed Albert Hall renovations. In the ten months since the failed tender process last July all that has been happening is that council administration has been plodding away behind closed doors before eventually producing in May the long awaited progress Report which basically only stated that it can't be built for the eleven million dollar budget, will probably blow out to seventeen million, will probably be finished by July 2024, but will probably "be delayed by a few months".
I'm sure there are many amongst the fifty thousand voters out there who would love to know how the mayoral candidates propose to sort out this troubled project.
Jim Dickenson, Launceston
IF THE state government convert 80-odd acute district hospital beds to aged care beds, is it any wonder the LGH now do not have enough acute beds. Leading to cancelled surgeries, over flowing DEMs and ambulance ramping.
The state get federal money for aged care beds but have to fund most acute bed costs.
This accounting decision has cost by the timing of quality health care.
Geoff Lyons, Riverside
I'M forever amazed by our City of Launceston Council.
Why?
They seem overjoyed to donate $37,500 to overseas interests namely UNESCO, yet refuse to help the citizens of the future who are struggling with parking problems, yes, our students.
If I had a bucket of scorn I'd dump it at the front entrance to our Town Hall.
Ron Baines, Kings Meadows
WE were once the 'Apple Isle'
Oh, the shame of it all! The apple industry seems to have passed us by. Western Australia is now the nation's leading producer, and they have just developed a new variety, 'Bonza' which is being grown in all of the mainland states.
What happened to our own research and the work formerly done at Grove in the Huon? I suspect we no longer have such a facility. New apple varieties are now beyond us! How does this rest with some of our premier growers? Surely amongst Geeveston Fannies, Sturmers, Cox' Orange Pippins, Golden Delicious and other old varieties we can develop a new tasty fruit. Remember that times change, as do our eating preferences and so constant development is always essential.
Personally, I detest what cool stores have done to our apples. It is impossible to get tree-ripened sweet apples!
Dick James, Norwood
ONCE again it appears that this government has a tin ear when it comes to advice from senior people that know more than this Minister. It appears that somebody from the police commission has all the answers, not the ex chiefs of the TFS. I was a volunteer firefighter for many years and I believe the calibre and the knowledge of the previous two chiefs of TFS was second to none, I know who I would trust.
Chris Hinds, George Town
