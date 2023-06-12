City of Launceston councillors will have the chance to decide whether they continue to pursue more than $9000 in hiring fees owed by a circus that visited the city.
Agenda papers for the upcoming meeting on June 15 say Weber Bros Entertainment was billed $11,826 for hiring Royal Park for 18 days in October 2022.
This was reduced to $9855 as the park was closed for three days and seven shows were cancelled due to adverse weather and flooding, however the council claims the circus company is refusing to pay.
Under the Local Government Act the council has the power to remit these fees or write-off the debt however council officers said in the report the reduced rate was "reasonable" and as such recommend councillors do not remit the amount.
The officers also said a write-off was "not appropriate" as the council had not yet made reasonable attempts, like engaging a collection agency, to recover the debt.
According to the agenda if councillors vote in line with the officers' recommendation, the organisation can enforce and recover the debt "in line with the council's usual processes".
Weber Bros would also be able to dispute the fees through a civil process.
The agenda papers also revealed the council planned to demand a further $1190.35 as a separate matter due to infrastructure damage at the site it says was caused by the circus.
This included "minor" damage to the training levee the council said was caused by tensioners or supports being driven into the structure.
The council claimed this was done without permission, and was not included on any site plans seen by council officers.
Underground infrastructure including a water main feed line was also damaged during the circus' stay at the park according to the council.
The council claims this was pierced by a peg and required urgent action to fix.
Weber Bros Entertainment have been approached for comment.
