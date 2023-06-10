Tasmania's best masters swimmers converged at Launceston Aquatic Centre on Saturday for the annual Short Course Long Distance championships.
The event saw 38 swimmers aged from 22-87 take part in 400, 800 and 1500-metre races, with Tasmania's technical official training coordinator Ray Brien explaining that anyone can join masters swimming.
"You can join from the age of 18," Brien said.
"The idea of that was that we have guys who have been in swimming all their teenage life and then they go off to uni or something and they want to maintain their involvement with but not to the extent of getting into a junior club.
"So that's why we try and get them into masters."
Tasmania currently has 12 masters members under the age of 24, with its main demographic between the ages of 40 and 60.
Brien, 73, has been involved with the association since 1991, originally playing water polo before transitioning into triathlons and then eventually masters swimming.
Swimming with the Launceston Lemmings club, he admitted he "doesn't swim as much these days" but has previously competed at "a couple of nationals and worlds".
A shortage of technical officials saw the Masters Swimming Tasmania life member jump at the opportunity to become a referee in 2014.
"We are always short on referees and short on volunteers so I saw an opportunity there and thought I could help out," he said.
"We're slowly training up a nice cohort of people, which its self indulgent, because as soon as I get another two referees, I can go swimming."
He elaborated on his role as chief referee for the championships.
"The main thing is to make sure it's fair, everyone plays by the rules," he said.
"Masters is a little bit more lenient than Swimming Australia, some of our rules allow for ageing in the stroke, but most of the time, we're virtually the same rules as Swimming Australia."
Saturday's event saw three 1500-metre heats, two 800s and three 400s, running from 2pm to 5.30pm, which Brien described as a well-fitting program.
The participation numbers will rise in August for the state short-course championships as approximately 120 competitors are expected.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.