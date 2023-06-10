The Examiner
Two divers rescued three kilometres off Tasmania's East Coast

Updated June 10 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 5:00pm
A flotilla of police, civilian and government vessels joined the search for two divers missing off the coast of Bicheno. Picture by Tasmania Police
Police say two divers rescued near Bicheno are "in good health and good spirit" after being found more than 3km offshore.

