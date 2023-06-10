About 1000 cat lovers descended on Launceston's Silverdome to view 200 pedigree felines competing at the National Cat Show.
Organised by the Australian Cat Federation, the event has been running for 51 years and brings elite cat breeders to compete at a national level.
This year it's hosted by the Tasmanian Feline Association.
More than 35 cat breeds were judged by an array of local and international judges and were assessed on their temperament, physical features and their adherence to the standards of their breed.
Event co-ordinator Anne Harvey said that this year's event had brought 85 exhibitors from almost every state in Australia.
Some have driven from as far as Western Australia and Queensland.
"There have been some mega road trips to get to the show," she said.
The event runs over two days from June 10-11 and is expected to draw another 1000 people on Sunday.
Planning for the next show will begin almost immediately after this show ends.
Oriental breeder Sheryl Hay, who took home a number of awards, has been competing since the 1980s and said that breeding involves a lot of hard work, tears and heartbreak.
"But in the end when you see the eyes of the person who picks up that kitten from you, it's all worthwhile," she said.
"There's no money in it. It's all for the love of the cat and for making the breed better, getting the breed out there and making people happy."
Tonkinese breeder Cherridan Allie, from Mangalore, showcased five of her cats during the competition.
Ms Allie, the only Tonkinese breeder at the show, said that the breed did not exist in Tasmania until she started working with them.
The breed is cross between a Burmese and Siamese and is known for its bright blue eyes, chocolate face markings and creamy fur.
Heather Jones, a breeder from Brisbane, showcased her eight-year-old Persian called Simba who has won a number of awards in career and is approaching retirement.
He's had a great career and has "nothing to prove" anymore, Ms Jones said.
Ms Jones has been competing for more than 20 years and said that competitions were a good opportunity to socialise and brought a good mix of camaraderie and rivalry to the cat breeding community.
The National Cat Show is taking place in conjunction with the World Cat Congress, which brings breeders, vets and others together for series of seminars.
"For Launceston to have both is a bit of coup. It's a really big thing," she said.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner.
