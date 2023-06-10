Already a renowned athlete, Launceston's Madison Brazendale has won one of the GWS Giants' time trials ahead of the upcoming AFLW season.
A top-10 nationally ranked steeplechaser and hurdler before being drafted to the Giants last year, the 20-year-old set a new club record in the 1.6km run.
Last year's winner Tarni Evans led for most of the run before the former Riverside Primary and High School student hit the front with 100 metres to go.
"It's always a tough one to go out and do, but it felt good and I just had to hold on," Brazendale told the club's website.
"It was great having Tarni out there, she's a great athlete and I knew she would run a good time, so I knew if I could stick with her I was going to do okay."
Selected with pick 75 of last year's draft, Brazendale played every game of her debut season in the AFLW and was named GWS' Rising Star for her efforts. She amassed 98 disposals across the season, the Giants' seventh-highest, collecting her career-high of 18 against Sydney in round three.
The Giants have been aiming on 'bridging the gap' between them and the top teams in the competition, with Brazendale crediting a running program for her time trial efforts.
"Through the Bridge the Gap one of the focus areas included a running program and it's definitely helped me come back fitter than last year, as I did a 30-second PB from last year."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
