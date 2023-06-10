The Examiner
Home/Sport/Football

Madison Brazendale wins GWS Giants' AFLW pre-season time trial

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
June 11 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Phillip Biggs
Picture by Phillip Biggs

Already a renowned athlete, Launceston's Madison Brazendale has won one of the GWS Giants' time trials ahead of the upcoming AFLW season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.