It's been a big week for Lisa Weightman.
The elite runner will not only be chasing her fourth Launceston 10 win on Sunday, she also made the Australian team for the World Athletics Championships in Budapest in August.
It will be just her second world championship marathon.
The athlete, who finished 16th at the 2012 London Olympics, said worlds had always been a tricky event to prepare for due to the typically hot climates.
Meanwhile, Weightman hasn't raced in Launceston for years and her return couldn't have come at a better time.
It's one of the strongest elite women's fields for 10-kilometre run with Tokyo Olympian Izzi Batt-Doyle, who has also earned a world championships call-up, and Leanne Pompeani also capable of sub 32-minute times.
The 44-year-old, who has represented the nation across the past 17 years, gave a nuanced response when talking about her longevity in the sport.
"When I was in my 20s, I wasn't able to run as much because I kept getting sore in my shins," Weightman said.
"So that prevented me from really jumping into crazy mileage and things like that or as much track work as what you do when you start as a junior and progress early in your career, that's probably helped me with longevity."
The Melbourne-based athlete, who works full-time for technology company IBM, said another key ingredient was she had worked her whole career.
"I haven't been in a position where I've been able to get sponsorship to make running a profession," she said.
"I guess the positive of that is I haven't had to give anything up if that makes sense.
"I haven't had to say 'well I need to stop now because I really need to get a different kind of job'.
"I haven't had to sacrifice that, I've just tried to keep both areas afloat throughout my life."
She said regular breaks and making decisions as a family were also important.
Weightman and husband Lachlan, who is also her training partner, have eight-year-old son Peter and it's the youngster's first visit to Launceston.
"We take quite long breaks and really assess whether we can do it and whether it meets our lifestyle," she said.
"It's nice and we do it together. I think if I was just going out for runs on my own, I probably wouldn't enjoy it much.
"But because I have Lach they're supporting me all the way. It's quite fun and a bit of a de-stress from doing a corporate job every day."
Weightman, who last won in 2013, explained why it had been a few years since her last Launnie 10.
"There's been a few Australian teams I've made where the championships are around that July/August timeframe in hot climates," she said.
"And so being able to come down to Launceston, to the cooler climate, hasn't fitted in with doing heat prep.
"It's been unfortunate that I haven't been able to come to Launceston. When I signed up to run this year, I hadn't actually made a decision to run world championships.
"I'd locked this (Launceston) one in before that decision was made."
She's well aware of the strong field.
"We're all coming out at it from a slightly different prep," she said.
"Leanne has been focused on the 10k and trying to run some fast 10k track races in America recently.
"Izzi has just recovered, like me, from a marathon in Japan and ran a few shorter track races and is now moving into preparation for the world championship marathon."
Weightman senses it will be a good race between the trio and anticipates there will be others in the field pushing their case in the final kilometre.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper.
