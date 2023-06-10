You didn't have to know about weightlifting to know Lewis Laycock had achieved something special at Launceston's PCYC on Saturday.
You could feel the force of his vocal celebration go through you as he lifted the weights that helped him take out the Weightlifting Tasmania State Championship.
Laycock was the 89 kilogram (body weight) champion and overall champion based on Sinclair formula.
The 25-year-old had delivered a 105kg snatch and 135kg clean and jerk for his 240kg total.
It was 10kg better than his last competition at Devonport and only 11kg off his aim of achieving the national standard total of 251kg in the 89kg class.
He needs to hit the 251kg mark to compete at nationals.
"It's my first ever title," he said.
"I didn't get to make last year's state championships because I was sick."
His dream is to compete at the world championships and Commonwealth Games.
Laycock, who hails from the New South Wales central coast, said he moved to Launceston in December 2022 for family and a construction job.
He took up weightlifting in February last year and is trained by his dad Ron who is the coach at Health and Fitness World.
"I've always done body building training and a power lifting style of training but never explored the avenue of Olympic weightlifting because I never had the facilities or coaches up there (NSW)," he said.
Bridget Martin, 19, was crowned the state champion for open division women (Sinclair formula).
She lifts in the under-23 women's 87kg plus category and recorded two personal bests.
Her 76kg snatch lift was 11kg better than her own state record which she set in Hobart in February.
Martin's 90kg clean and jerk improved her state record by 4kg which was also achieved in Hobart.
Ron, her coach, said her new total (166) brought her to number one in Australia in the 87kg plus under-20s and under-23s women's.
He added she was also third in Australia for open women's (over 23) for 87kg plus.
It an impressive list of achievements for the teenager who took up the sport eight months ago.
Martin, who used to ride horses and play netball, said she moved to Tassie from Bendigo a year ago.
The plumber met Ron on a construction site and he convinced her to give the sport a try.
She said she now loved weightlifting.
"It's really good, every day I look forward to training and it never gets old," she said.
"It feels really nice when you lift it right and it's such a heavy weight, it feels easy in a way, it's really cool."
She spoke of what she had worked on since her competition in February.
"We just did a lot of technique work and speed and getting under the bar correctly and it's all come into play," she said.
Martin trains three to five days a week and is also working towards nationals later this year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.