Bus stops up and down the Tamar will be upgraded to provide better shelter and better access for all Tasmanians.
The first councils to receive funding through the Tasmanian government's All Access All Weather Bus Stop Upgrade grants program include the City of Launceston, West Tamar and Northern Midlands councils.
Under the modernisation initiative the Tasmanian government will provide up to $10 million to councils to incorporate wind, rain and sun protection to bus stops.
The upgraded bus stops will comply with the Disability Discrimination Act and also be more accessible to families using prams.
Infrastructure and Transport Minister Michael Ferguson said he hoped the upgrades would encourage more Tasmanians to "give the bus a go".
"With almost 3500 bus stops around Tasmania, mainly located on local roads, it's a big job and one we're working closely with councils to deliver," Mr Ferguson said.
"As part of the process we have worked closely with councils and disability advocacy groups to identify priority locations for upgrades in each council area.
"Ensuring bus stops are accessible for people with disability and providing shelter at appropriate locations is just one of the ways we are improving our public transport network."
In the first round of funding the state government has committed $450,000 and local councils have agreed to contribute $470,000 bringing the total investment to $920,000.
A total of 36 bus stops in Northern Tasmania will be upgraded through the first round of funding: 27 in the City of Launceston, four in the West Tamar council area and five in the Northern Midlands.
The Launceston bus stops include the one Invermay Road outside UTAS Stadium, the bus stops on Charles Street adjacent to Coles and several in Newnham and Mowbray.
The West Tamar bus stops include one on the West Tamar Highway at Riverside and three at Legana.
The stops in the Northern Midlands include two near the Cressy pool and two on Marlborough Street at Longford.
The Tasmanian Government says it expects applications for round two will be opened by the end of July 2023 and all round one projects will be complete by January 2024.
