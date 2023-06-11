The Tasmanian Government is once again seeking feedback from the public as part of the ongoing local government review, with less than a month until the deadline.
As part of the review process the state has been divided into nine 'community catchments' areas identified by the Local Government Board as having common demographics and needs across existing boundaries.
Information packs for each catchment detail possible scenarios for council mergers for example the Tamar Valley community catchment, which is centred on Launceston, could be divided several ways.
One scenario would create a council that merges the existing Launceston, West Tamar and George Town council areas and also includes Hadspen, Carrick, Longford, Perth, Evandale due to their strong commuting links.
Another would merge the West Tamar and Launceston council areas, but George Town would likely merge with Dorset Council instead.
The board states these are not the draft or final recommendations for future council boundaries, rather they are to "prompt community discussion".
Local Government Minister Nic Street said community engagement was an important part of the review process.
"I have said all the way through this review that buy-in from both the sector and the broader community is essential to developing a package of reform proposals that is both workable and can deliver real and enduring benefits," he said.
"These surveys are just the latest in a series of mechanisms the board has been using to ensure that everyone who has a stake in the future of the sector has a genuine opportunity to have their views heard."
The Department of State Growth said the results of the surveys would then be given to councils to help them prepare formal submissions to the third and final stage of the review.
The second stage of the review, which concluded in March, was extended three months past its original deadline due to a lack of community engagement.
The final report into the review is expected to be complete by October 31.
Information packs on each of the nine community catchment areas, and the relevant surveys can be found on the Future of Local Government Review website.
Surveys must be submitted by midnight on July 5.
The community catchment areas that incorporate current North East councils are as follows:
Central and Midlands:
North-East:
Tamar Valley:
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
