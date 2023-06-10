History was made on Saturday night as Devonport Strikers secured their third-consecutive Lakoseljac Cup against a spirited South Hobart outfit.
Prolific Spanish forward Roberto Garrido continued his superb form by striking late on to secure a 1-0 victory at KGV and book Strikers' place in the Australia Cup round of 32 for 2023.
Devonport coach Tom Ballantyne praised his side's determination in testing circumstances.
"We were striving our hardest to stay in the game. I felt we had three good opportunities and Robbie converted one for us," he said.
"To show character and dig deep to get the result is a testament to these guys. Three wins in a row has never been done in Tasmania as far as I'm aware."
Ballantyne highlighted several Strikers who stood tall in the game's critical moments.
"Our goalkeeper Keegan Smith pulled out a couple of important blocks and punches," he said. "Dom Smith was exceptional all game and made some great tackles and blocks."
The result completed a superb day for the Valley Road club after Strikers also won the under-21 Statewide Cup.
Baxter Tu opened the scoring on the half-hour before a second-half hat-trick from Jordan Payne completed a 4-0 win over South East United.
"Once we got into our game we didn't give the opposition much of a look-in," said Strikers' under-21 and former Launceston United coach Cameron Heazlewood.
"It was nice to get such a convincing win but it was even better to play our brand of football."
With plenty of stand-out performances across the game, Heazlewood was most impressed by his side's strong defensive effort.
"Liam Kelly played his best game since being in Strikers' colours. He played really good, simple football," he said.
Staking their claim as the first team to win the final in the newly-established under-21 competition, Heazlewood said it made the result even more meaningful.
"We're delighted to be the first team to win," he said.
"We set this [the win] as a task at the start of the season, and once we earmarked it it was good to see us be able to go the whole way."
Launceston United's hopes of a statewide cup double fell at the first hurdle with the club's under-17 boys losing their final to Clarence.
First-half goals to Ned Cunningham and Viktor Gordon earned Zebras a 2-0 victory in a game of seven yellow cards.
Mark Alford's side had progressed with a 7-0 first-round defeat of Glenorchy followed by a 1-0 win after extra time against South Hobart in the semi-final.
The cup competitions conclude on Monday with Launceston City taking on South Hobart in the under-17 female final at midday before Launceston United defend their Women's Statewide Cup crown against South Hobart at 3pm.
