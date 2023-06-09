Two of Australia's best female distance runners will celebrate world championship call-ups by going head-to-head in Launceston on Sunday.
Two days after being confirmed in the Australian team to run the marathon at the world titles in Budapest in August, Lisa Weightman and Izzi Batt-Doyle will warm-up over a much shorter distance.
Swapping the Danube for the Tamar River, the pair will contest the 10km event and look set for a tight tussle with South Australian Batt-Doyle's personal best of 31:40 just 10 seconds ahead of Victoria's three-time winner Weightman (2008, 2012 and '13).
Leanne Pompeani will keep them both honest having recorded a PB of 31:45 and showing strong Tasmanian form by finishing second in the event in 2022 when she also won the Burnie 10.
The women's 10km showdown will be one of several fascinating match-ups as Launceston enjoys its annual spell as the focus of the Australian distance running scene.
The 15th edition of the Launceston Running Festival will see 1500 runners and walkers line up across four different events. Among them will be six Olympians and nearly 100 national-level runners.
A record field of 380 has entered the half-marathon which doubles as the Tasmanian championships. Since it began in 2020, the event has continued to produce fast times, being the fastest course in Australia in 2020 and 2022.
Half-marathon defending champion and course record holder Brett Robinson will drop back to the 10km distance where his rivals will include reigning champion and inaugural home-town winner James Hansen.
Reversing Robinson's switch will be Olympic marathoner Ellie Pashley who claimed the 10km crown two years ago but returns to tackle the half-marathon. Pashley's main rival could also come from the home town in the form of Rio Olympian Milly Clark, who ran 71:09 for the win in 2021.
The men's half-marathon field is among the deepest in the event's history, with eight runners having recorded personal bests under 64 minutes.
