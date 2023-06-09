North Launceston completed their run of the Tasmanian State League's gauntlet, defeating Launceston 14.12 (96) to 4.3 (27) at UTAS Stadium on Friday night.
Starting the season 0-2, the Bombers' first derby win since the 2021 semi-final sees them sit at 6-2, having defeated every TSL club in their recent match-ups.
After kicking five against Kingborough a fortnight ago, North Launceston coach Brad Cox-Goodyer did the same again in a win built off the side's impressive defence.
"After quarter-time, especially in the second quarter, they didn't have much time with the footy - the boys were putting great heat on them around the footy," Cox-Goodyer said.
"The back half did a great job in the first quarter to hold up and not be scored against, [Launceston] probably controlled most of the play with that wind."
North kept their injury-battered rivals goal-less for the first half as they kicked their first major six minutes into the third quarter having already lost Campbell Atkins with concussion and ruck Joe Groenewegen to an ankle injury.
Launceston coach Mitch Thorp described it as "a tough night".
"There were some things that they did tactically different to what we've seen this year," he said.
"The best thing about footy is that you get opportunities to learn, we had a really good week last week obviously and changed some things and then they counter-acted a few of those things from last week tonight."
Earlier in the game, it took 15 minutes for the first score and 18 for a goal as North Launceston debutant Harry Summers had a mile of space and hacked a boot forward.
His vice-captain Connor Young beat Ryan Tyrrell in a footrace and slotted it through for the quarter's sole goal - giving the Bombers a seven-point lead at the first break.
The start of the second term belonged to Cox-Goodyer, lobbing a pass over the top to Will Manshanden for the first goal of the term before booting two himself.
Some dribbling Harvey Griffiths brilliance continued the Bombers' run as the Blues struggled to find their way forward and Cox-Goodyer didn't - kicking his third for the quarter.
That gave the Bombers a 6.5 (41) to 0.0 (1) lead at the main break before the Dylan Riley gave Launceston their first for the match.
Riley earned the praise of coach Thorp post-game.
"He was super, we said late in the game that we need three or four of him - his effort was just wonderful," he said.
Consecutive hits of the post stopped the Bombers from extending the lead but a running Jack Aherne snap took advantage of a dropped Arie Schoenmaker mark for their first of the second half.
Josh Rickard followed suit in similar fashion as Griffiths booted his second before Bailey Gillow pegged it back for the Blues, with the margin sitting at 50 points at the last break.
Cox-Goodyer's fourth and Brandon Leary's first added to the Bombers' tally while Liam Jones and Riley's second did the same for the Blues, providing minor consolation for the reigning premiers.
The coach nailed his fifth late, with Jack Avent and Leary soaking it in with red-time goals themselves.
Cox-Goodyer's praise went to Connor Leeflang and several members of the defensive unit - once again acknowledging the team's overall performance.
"I thought he did a terrific job playing as a gatekeeper," Cox-Goodyer said.
"We know Launceston like to move the ball fast and slingshot off the turnover and he held that gatekeeper [role] really well and they couldn't get past him.
"They kicked a couple late but realistically they had two goals until three-quarter time - I thought our defence was phenomenal."
