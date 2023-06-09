The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Updated

North Launceston defeat Launceston heavily in TSL Northern derby

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated June 9 2023 - 10:05pm, first published 9:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Launceston coach Brad Cox-Goodyer talks to his side at quarter-time. Picture by Paul Scambler
North Launceston coach Brad Cox-Goodyer talks to his side at quarter-time. Picture by Paul Scambler

North Launceston completed their run of the Tasmanian State League's gauntlet, defeating Launceston 14.12 (96) to 4.3 (27) at UTAS Stadium on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.