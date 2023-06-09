155 teachers resigned from public schools in past year

A total of 155 teachers have resigned from the state system in the past year, which Education Minister Roger Jaensch says is being dealt with by a $19 million investment in education towards workforce retention.
The Australian Education Union believes the recent 35 per cent increase in resignations points to a deepening teacher shortage and an education system in crisis
Meanwhile, 80 teacher vacancies need to be filled immediately.
Education Minister Roger Jaensch said the state investment would improve support for early career teachers, build on career pathways for teacher assistants, and address current workload issues.
"Teacher retention is a key focus for the Tasmanian government and there are a range of initiatives already in place, including the Teacher Intern Placement Program, the Teach Tasmania campaign, a recruitment program with University of Tasmania graduates and a well-established relationship with Teach for Australia," Mr Jaensch said.
"The Teacher Intern Placement Program provides the opportunity for University of Tasmania Initial Teacher Education students to undertake their final year of study, based full time, in a government school. The program has a retention rate of 98 per cent."
Australian Education Union president David Genford said Tasmanian schools and colleges remained at breaking point with data showing the dire situation was only getting worse.
"The situation has escalated to the point where educators have had enough and they're walking away while some schools are struggling to employ qualified staff," he said.
"This is leaving existing educators feeling overworked and under-supported, and they too are burning out. It's a vicious cycle which is in-turn denying our students the quality education they deserve."
He said a comprehensive strategy around training, recruitment, and retention of teachers was needed.
"Tasmania cannot afford to lose any more talented educators from a system that is continuing to fail them."
"We call on the Rockliff Government to take this crisis seriously and work with us to ensure that every student has access to a quality education in Tasmania. The future of our state depends on it."
Mr Jaensch said Tasmania was actively involved in the development of the recently released National Teacher Workforce Action Plan, and was participating in the implementation.
"The publication of this plan follows significant consultation nationwide, with Tasmanian teachers, school leaders and children and young people having their say in the solution."
