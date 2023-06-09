The Examiner
$19 million investment will aid teacher retention, says Jaensch

Updated June 9 2023 - 5:30pm, first published 1:32pm
155 teachers resigned from public schools in past year

A total of 155 teachers have resigned from the state system in the past year, which Education Minister Roger Jaensch says is being dealt with by a $19 million investment in education towards workforce retention.

