On this day 73 years ago, Josef Chromy was one day away from freedom.
Today, Mr Chromy is being honoured by the King of England by being awarded an Officer (AO) in the Order of Australia for his distinguished service to the community through tourism, property development, and charitable contributions.
"I came here 73 years ago with nothing but hope and ambition," he said.
"To be honoured like this is incredibly humbling."
In June 1950, Mr Chromy was a penniless 19-year-old when he fled his war-torn homeland of Czechoslovakia after 11 successive years of Nazi and Soviet oppression.
"Back then, I dreamed of owning my own business, but under communism, no one could even own a taxi, barber, or butcher shop," he said.
"I didn't know how long the oppression of communism would last, and I saw no future in Czechoslovakia. So I decided I had to leave."
Following a perilous 500km journey to Austria, where he escaped minefields and crossed borders guarded by soldiers patrolling with dogs, Mr Chromy made it to Vienna.
The two friends who joined him in trying to reach freedom did not make it.
Realising how close he came to being captured, Mr Chromy said he was determined from that day on to always think of a second option whenever he was making major decisions in life and business.
On June 13, 1950, Mr Chromy crossed into the US-occupied zone and into freedom.
After suffering five months of privation as a refugee in occupied Austria, Mr Chromy immigrated to Australia.
Mr Chromy said the refugee camp he stayed at in Salzburg, Austria, was so bad that after 11 days, he left to live in a garden shed and staved off hunger by "eating pips and blackberries which burnt his mouth".
To remind him of where he came from, Mr Chromy had a full-scale replica of that shed made for his penthouse at The Charles.
Since immigrating to Australia, Mr Chromy built the only smallgoods and meat export company to be listed on the Australian Stock Exchange, before going on to become one of Tasmania's largest property developers, building landmark hotels, restaurants, commercial buildings, apartments, and over a dozen residential subdivisions throughout Tasmania and Queensland.
Mr Chromy's contribution is not just through his property developments but in his second passion, Tasmanian cool climate wines.
"People often ask me, 'What is the secret to your success?' Well, there is no one secret but rather 10 golden rules that I have developed over my lifetime," he said.
"The greatest journey begins with the first step, and for me, that means setting a high but achievable goal and then working step by step to get there.
"Once your goal is achieved, set another and repeat."
His humble beginnings have led him to support various charities, including the Salvation Army, Clifford Craig Medical Research Trust, Cancer Council of Tasmania, Just Like Jack, St Giles Society, and The Examiner's Empty Stocking Appeal.
Mr Chromy said during his time in Austria, he was helped by the Salvation Army, an act of kindness he wouldn't forget.
"I want to thank all of my past and present management, staff, local customers, many who remain personal friends, and to my wife Ada for helping me achieve even more success than I dreamed of all those years ago as a teenager in Czechoslovakia," he said.
"Thank you also to Mila for making my home life so wonderful despite losing my beloved Ada. Finally, thank you to the community of Tasmania for welcoming me as an immigrant and supporting my vision over many years."
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania.
