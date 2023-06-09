The Australian Medical Association (AMA) says middle-class Australians will be the hardest hit by doctor shortages and increasing demand for health services.
Following the release of data showing Northern Tasmanians have among the highest out-of-pocket costs for a consultation in the country, AMA Tasmania president Dr John Saul said more needs to be done to ensure middle Australia isn't left behind.
"The [Medicare] rebate is dependent on factors such as patient eligibility and the type of service, but also the choices by health practitioners regarding the fees they charge for their services," he said.
"The growing number of vacancies in our hospitals for doctor-in-training positions and GPs means doctors are struggling to provide quality care at an affordable price.
"Many doctors are already stretched thin, more people need health services, and combined with the systematic decline in Medicare rebates, the amount the consumer gets back in subsidies is almost half what it was when the Medicare scheme started."
Dr Saul said while bulk billing reforms are a step in the right direction, the government needs to consider the needs of all Australians.
"Changes by the government to implement incentives for bulk billing will absolutely be beneficial for low-income and rural areas," he said.
"But middle Australia, where you've got hard-working parents and families dealing with the ever-increasing cost of living and mortgage rate rises, who will not benefit or qualify for the bulk billing incentives.
"It will affect those 11 million Australians who have health care cards, which is very, very welcome, but it won't ease the burden of many, many other Australians who are doing it tough."
Dr Saul said remedying the Medicare Benefits Scheme (MBS) funded health services and the subsidy rate they attract will not be "an easy fix".
"There's a multitude of factors that go into solving this health care crisis," he said.
"We need more support for the Medicare rebate, we need to reduce waiting times in our hospitals, and we need to fix our salaries to be the same as or better than Victoria's if we are going to fill vacancies in our state.
"If we don't, the medical workforce crisis and morale in our hospitals will only get worse."
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania.
