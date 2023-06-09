Alwynne McMahon's relationship with swimming started through a simple goal.
Her father, a yachtsman, said that her and her brothers could get a boat if they could competently swim 50 metres.
While she laughs that her brother went on to take part in the Sydney-Hobart Yacht Race, McMahon is among 50 people competing in the Masters Swimming Tasmania Short Course Long Distance Championships.
Set to be held at the Launceston Aquatic Centre on Saturday, the championships feature swimmers aged from 22 to 87 competing in 400, 800 and 1500-metre events.
"It's a really good community," McMahon said.
"People that want to join that think 'I can't come, I'm not good enough, I'm not competitive' - it doesn't matter.
"I usually compete but it's not that I'm going to win medals, you get to meet the people that come up from the other clubs from Hobart and Devonport and catch up with them a couple of times a year.
"As long as you can swim 50 metres, there's a place for everyone, and if you think 'I'm not good enough, now I can only swim 50 metres' - you keep coming and it won't be long until you can swim further."
Moving from Western Australia to Launceston as a 16-year-old, McMahon swam in a squad with Peter Goss, who would then start up a Masters club in 1980 - which she joined and has been a part of since.
Racing in the W68 category for the 1500m in Saturday's event will mean McMahon is swimming 60 laps of the Ariarne Titmus Competition Pool.
The Launceston Lemmings member said this 'ticks the box' for her endurance program, another initiative by Masters Swimming Tasmania.
The championships are not exclusive to Tasmanians, with the 'inspirational' John Cocks, who is 87 years old, coming over from Victoria.
"He thinks it's easier to jump on a plane and come to Launceston and Hobart than it is to drive to one of the rural pools in Melbourne and he likes the atmosphere down here," McMahon said.
The last time I swam against him, he beat me in the 400 [Individual Medley] by three-quarters of a lap in a 50-metre pool.
"He has world records in his age group and is a really nice fellow. Some of these older guys are inspirational and some of the young ones are also inspirational, just to see how fast they go."
