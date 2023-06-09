The Examiner
Launceston Tigers win big on Tasmanian Rugby Union's 90th anniversary

By Lachlan Grey
June 9 2023 - 3:00pm
TJ Pieters was prolific in his side's win. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Taroona sit two points clear atop the TRU Premiership table after notching a fifth consecutive win while Devonport, Burnie and Launceston all marked Tasmanian Rugby's 90th anniversary celebrations with a win.

