Taroona sit two points clear atop the TRU Premiership table after notching a fifth consecutive win while Devonport, Burnie and Launceston all marked Tasmanian Rugby's 90th anniversary celebrations with a win.
In a weekend that saw Wallaby visitors, junior representative rugby and a dozen senior games in Hobart, it was the Tigers who stood tallest to sweep past University and notch their fourth consecutive win ahead of the June bye.
Kyle Lombard's hat-trick was a highlight as Launceston ran rampant over the students in Sandy Bay, emerging 74-8 victors.
Marika Nadaulevu also bagged a double while TJ Pieters impressive again with a try and seven conversions.
Over at Rugby Park, Aron Lovell's midfield bursts laid the platform for two-try fullback Ish Duniam to shine as Taroona rolled Hobart Lions 36-5 before Jamie Tanti and Ilisoni Tavalagi spearheaded Devonport's 41-27 win over Hobart Harlequins.
Burnie rounded out an excellent day for the northern men's sides, smashing Glenorchy 74-28 at Eady Park, while University inflicted Burnie's first loss in the women's sevens with Ella Gair scoring twice in a 29-7 victory.
In the men's Championship, Taroona bagged another convincing 53-5 win over Eastern Suburbs before Launceston and Burnie played out an enthralling 31-all draw.
Across town, Classic Wallaby Mark Gerrard and current Wallabies duo Taniela Tupou and Angus Bell were at hand to witness Tassie's best juniors in action for the annual North v South carnival at University Oval in Sandy Bay.
Speaking after the games, Gerrard was quick to highlight the impressive skills on display.
"They play what they see, they're playing their own creative style of rugby and it's a good thing," he said.
"So often teams are too structured and don't play what's in front of them but that's not the case down here - they're looking up and playing naturally and that's stood out to me across all games."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.