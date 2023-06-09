Four years jail for raping friend

A former George Town man breached the trust of his young female friend when he raped her in her own home, an acting Supreme Court judge said in sentencing.
The 60-year-old man was guilty of two counts of rape, a count of attempted rape and the indecent assault of the woman on November 25, 2020.
Acting Justice David Porter said the man violated the woman in several ways when she had opened her home to him.
He sentenced him to four years in jail and placed him on the sex offender's register for twelve months after release.
The man pleaded guilty at the beginning of his trial to rape and indecent assault but denied the other counts. He was found guilty of another count of rape and attempted rape by ten or more jury members.
The court heard the woman went for an afternoon nap and was assaulted when the man came into her bedroom.
The pair had been friends for some time and had common interests, including birds.
She gave evidence that she was so scared when he came into her room that she froze, and her arms and legs felt heavy. She kept her eyes closed because of fear.
After the verdict, crown prosecutor Felicity Radin said the man's offences had several aggravating factors.
"It was a breach of trust because [he] was considered a father figure by the complainant," she said.
"There was a considerable disparity in ages, and the complainant was in what should have been the sanctity of her home."
She said the offending was done when the complainant woke from sleep.
Ms Radin said the man developed a sexual attraction to the woman despite being told on at least two occasions that there would be no romantic involvement.
The man pleaded guilty to all counts at his first appearance in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
