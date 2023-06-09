The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

QVMAG hosts Pride Month art workshops

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated June 9 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist Ralf Haertel is creating work for Pride Month alongside Launceston residents for the My World: Voice and Visibility. Photo by Paul Scambler
Artist Ralf Haertel is creating work for Pride Month alongside Launceston residents for the My World: Voice and Visibility. Photo by Paul Scambler

A colourful community creation is taking shape at QVMAG Inveresk with the guiding hand of Launceston artist Ralf Haertel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people. Contact me at declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.