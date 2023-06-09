A colourful community creation is taking shape at QVMAG Inveresk with the guiding hand of Launceston artist Ralf Haertel.
The region's budding artists came together on Friday for the first of two free community art workshops encouraging participants to create textile wrappings for a 'Healing Circle' ahead of World Pride Month.
Led by Mr Haertel, the 'Making Together' workshops are part of Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery's featured exhibition My World: Voice and Visibility, which bring together the lives and artworks of queer and queer allied Tasmanian artists.
Mr Haertel said the project addresses how artists can bring the wider community into their projects, with this series of workshops helping to support his already existing installation within the Voice and Visibility queer artist exhibition.
"Through these workshops, people can engage and create pieces of work using a system and process designed by international artist Hiromi Tango," Mr Haertel said.
"That system is a gentle, engaged, interactive process where people bring their own ideas - whether they be simple forms or not - and contribute to a piece of art."
The Healing Circle - a large weave of textiles over a spherical frame - will be added to Mr Haertel's rainbow installation work on June 17 during the Inveresk museum's Pride Month event My World: Sharing and Celebrating and is part of a larger project called the Healing Gardens.
"That project celebrates the broader community diversity and the engagement and inclusion of all people in our processes of making artwork," Mr Haertel said.
"It opens up the notions of what a person can do to engage creatively in their own life; it brings their individual stories and energy into the work itself.
"Getting people involved in projects broadens the base of the work itself."
With a focus on Pride Month, the workshops were part of the LGBTQIA+ community's celebration of identity and expression.
"That is the core of this work and the idea is to help create another social linkage within the queer community," Mr Haertel said.
The final free community art 'Making Together' workshop will be held this Saturday June 10 from 2pm to 4pm at the Museum at Inveresk.
