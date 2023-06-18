The Examiner
Home/Sport/Basketball
Comment

The Interchange: How NBL has become more attractive for top basketballers

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
June 18 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Milton Doyle dribbles at Elphin Sports Centre last year. He has inked a new two-year deal with the Tasmania JackJumpers. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Milton Doyle dribbles at Elphin Sports Centre last year. He has inked a new two-year deal with the Tasmania JackJumpers. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Shooting guard Milton Doyle's new two-year deal with the Tasmania JackJumpers is another sign the NBL has become more attractive to the world's top players.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Basketball
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.