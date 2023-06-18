Shooting guard Milton Doyle's new two-year deal with the Tasmania JackJumpers is another sign the NBL has become more attractive to the world's top players.
The American is the latest in the growing list of big names who have helped raise the league's profile.
The NBL has come a long way since the 2000s when numerous teams including the Gold Coast Blaze ceased.
Former NBA player Andrew Bogut (Sydney Kings) was probably the only NBL player most Australians were aware of five years ago.
Since then the average sports fan has likely heard of American imports LaMelo Ball and Bryce Cotton.
Ball played with Illawarra Hawks in 2019 and now plays with Charlotte Hornets in the NBA while Perth Wildcats' Cotton has won the NBL MVP three times.
On top of that, Australian Boomers' Aron Baynes (Brisbane Bullets), Matthew Dellavedova and Chris Goulding (Melbourne United) are also spending their summers playing in their home league.
Fellow Aussie Josh Giddey, who played for Adelaide 36ers in 2020-21 before being drafted by Oklahoma City Thunder at NBA pick six, has been another story hard to miss.
The fact Doyle, who enjoyed his first NBL season last summer, has signed for two more years is significant.
He became the first JackJumpers player to be named in the All-NBL first team as well as being awarded the club's MVP.
As JackJumpers co-chief executive officer Jorrick Chivers noted longer term contracts are a bit unusual for imports in the NBL who would normally come and go year-on-year.
But he said with the likes of Tahjere McCall (Cairns Taipans), Antonius Cleveland, Robert Franks (Adelaide 36ers) and DJ Hogg (Sydney Kings) there had been a trend in the NBL toward established imports signing multi-year deals.
"It's something that's becoming more common," he said.
"One thing we offer Americans and imports in general is we're playing in summer.
"The quality of life is something we're really proud of and everyone speaks English which obviously doesn't happen if you go to Europe or Asia.
"And sometimes the stability of a two-year deal and then the option to go and top that up in the off-season if they wish to is a real big selling point for us.
"We were more than open to doing it with Milton and would be with others players in the future.
"Once you've had them in market and know they're a good fit, you're happy to commit a bit more long-term to them."
Chivers spoke of what made the JackJumpers attractive for imports and said the club worked hard to make their staff and their families feel welcome.
He said the Tasmanian public also had a big impact.
"Tasmanians really embrace their athletes. These guys, when they're out on the street, people come up to them and they're very friendly, they really get behind the (players) and make them feel like they're one of us," he said.
"A lot of credit goes to us as a club and obviously the team that's below me who do hours of work behind the scenes to make sure there are nights for the partners and making sure the families are sorted, but it's also the Tasmanian people for making these guys feel so welcome."
He said Tasmania also offered great opportunities and quality of life.
"Everything's close, everything's connected, in summer it's a great climate and it's a great place to live and bring up kids," he said.
So apart from the financials what has drawn Doyle back to the JackJumpers?
Firstly, it was clear from his press conference he and his family enjoyed living in Tasmania and are looking forward to returning.
The standard of the NBL also appears to be a big drawcard for the basketballer who has also played in major leagues in America (NBA), Spain, Italy and Turkey.
"It's a great league to play in, it caters towards the imports more so with the fast-paced basketball," he said.
"It competes with anywhere across the world. Only being allowed three imports is the only difference with these other countries because they have multiple (imports) so it's a bit different.
"But the basketball style, the physicality and skillsets of everyone in the league is the same as everywhere else in the world."
He provided insight into how the league appeared to prospective players.
"You're seeing all these other great talents in the league, guys who play all across the world," he said.
"Guys who played in the NBA, guys who play for their national teams and all sorts of teams. It makes it very competitive when you see it on the scouting report."
With franchise expansion on the cards again it'll be intriguing to see how the NBL continues to grow in coming years.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.