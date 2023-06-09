The state government may have been impacted by the recent illegal release of data held by national law firm HWL Ebsworth onto the dark web.
Russian-linked cybercriminals contacted the law firm earlier this month to claim it had stolen four terabytes of data and threatened the release of 1.5TB if a ransom wasn't paid.
Science and Technology Minister Madeleine Ogilvie in a statement released on Friday said the federal government had contacted the state government about the data release.
She said the government was one of the firm's clients and it had been advised of the data compromise on May 2.
"This is concerning and we are working closely with the Australian Government to establish if any Tasmanian information has been impacted," she said.
"While this may take some time considering the volume of data involved - we are taking swift action and will keep the Tasmanian community informed with further developments."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.