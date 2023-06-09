Victim Survivor Advisory Council call out

The voices of victim survivors are beginning to be heard loud and clear in the community, with the state close to launching its first Victim Survivor Advisory Council.
It is understood that those who have lived through family violence are best placed to advise whether the laws, systems and services available, offer the best support to those who need them.
As a result, Tasmania's Third Action Plan Survivors at the Centre committed to establish the council, which will be made up from people of different ages, genders and demographics who have lived experience of family and sexual violence.
This includes victim survivors, family members, friends and service providers.
Prevention of Family Violence Minister Jo Palmer said expressions of interest were now open, and called for victim survivors to come forward and be part of the council.
"To ensure our approach is safe, trauma-informed, and accessible, we will be providing several support measures throughout the expression of interest process, including partnering with specialist service providers to offer debriefing, mentoring and support," Ms Palmer said.
"Importantly, members of the advisory council will be paid for their time and expertise, as they provide important insights to shape the implementation of our living action plan, Survivors at the Centre."
She said the voices of people with lived experience were critical to preventing family and sexual violence.
"The insights and advice of victim survivors need to be embedded in our approach to better respond to and prevent family violence," Ms Palmer said.
