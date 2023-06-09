The Examiner
Tasmanian Government praised for acceptance of plan to end illiteracy

By Isabel Bird
Updated June 9 2023 - 12:17pm, first published 10:05am
Utopian hope? No more illiterate Tasmanians if state 'gets this right'
Tasmanian illiteracy will be obliterated and all young Tasmanians will be given every opportunity to read and write fluently if the latest Literacy Advisory Panel (LAP) recommendations are implemented correctly, says the 100% Literacy Alliance.

