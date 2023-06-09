The Tasmanian Government is satisfied with the $38.5 million settlement it received as compensation for Basslink's outage in 2015, despite initially seeking $70 million in compensation, Energy Minister Guy Barnett has said.
Mr Barnett appeared before the state's Public Accounts Committee on Friday for an inquiry into termination of the Basslink Services Agreement and its implications Hydro Tasmania.
Mr Barnett said the state's $38.5 million settlement with Basslink Pty Ltd in 2020 was a good outcome as there was a view that the governmment and Hydro would not receive all the compensation it had sought.
Hydro Tasmania chief executive Ian Brooksbank said Basslink's position had been that the cable failure had nothing to do with them, and therefore, the company was not liable for the cost of the outage or its consequences.
"We might we may have had started from a different position from where we landed, but the alternative position was nothing," he said.
The arbitration decision ultimately saw the company that owned Basslink collapse and the cable sold to the APA Group.
"Most informed people had written off the state getting those award payments, but we got every dollar," Mr Brooksbank said.
Hydro Tasmania chairman Grant Every-Burns said the original design life for the link was until 2046, but added this did not indicate an end date for the cable.
"You have a design life because you want to utilise the power transfer as best you can for an economic return and for security," he said.
"There are a whole lot of elements that are now understood much better than they were decades ago and so the operations are conservative to keep the cable fit."
APA has plans to make Basslink a regulated asset by mid-2025.
Renewables, Climate and Future Industries Tasmania director Adrian Christian said the cable's transition to a regulated asset would bring surety to the sustainable flow of electricity between Tasmania and Victoria.
"We want the owner to operate it efficiently and effectively and to continue to invest in the link," he said.
"Regulation provides an open transparent process around driving those outcomes.
"If the links left unregulated, the owner chooses to invest in that and make it available, it's a matter for the owner and there is no oversight of that by anybody."
Mr Christian said Tasmania had paid for the link since 2006, and under regulation, some costs would move to Victoria to pay for a share of the link.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.