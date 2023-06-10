Tasmania's Tamar Valley boasts some of the best views in the state.
From Brady's Lookout luxury homes to hidden getaways in Legana, here are five of the most spectacular Tamar Valley properties on the market right now.
If you've ever been to Brady's Lookout, you'll recognise the breathtaking position of this Rosevears home.
Hidden between Brady's Lookout Reserve and the water, the stunningly designed 'Sky Island', also known as Tooreenur Rowne, is a collection of paddocks, eucalypt forest and manicured gardens overlooking the Tamar River.
The home has had just two owners since it was built in the 1980s and is attracting steady interest.
"It's certainly a very special property," said selling agent Vaughan Rose, of Roberts Real Estate Tamar Valley.
"It ticks such a lot of boxes - position, style, size. It's something pretty special.
"There's no neighbours, it's nice and private and it really is a short drive into the heart of Launceston."
A private lake, tennis court and huge rumpus room headline this charming Legana home.
On the market for the first time in 50 years, the property has a separate boat shed and the lake is full of redfin.
"It's [mainly been] lifestyle buyers, we've had good interstate interest and local interest as well," Knight Frank Launceston's Sam Woolcock said.
"Downstairs there's a huge rumpus room with a bar and dancefloor."
Built in 1890 and freshly renovated, this Kayena home sits nestled among beautifully landscaped gardens.
A stunning dining room boasts panoramic views over the Tamar.
"This one is quite a large property with amazing views," Elders Town Shearing's Kathleen Gee said.
"I've had mainland buyers, I've had some local and I've had families and professional looking at it."
This Clarence Point leisure home has been used as a successful Airbnb, bringing in $100,000 a year, and could equally be utilised as a landmark riverfront home.
The home features an indoor Himalayan salt swimming pool, triple-glazed windows and a huge six-bay garage.
Tasmanian Business and Property Sales' Paul Scott said the property had brought in several enquiries in the past few days.
"It's got amazing views and [the floor plan] is 470 square metres in size," he said.
Occupying an ideal location on the south-east tip of Clarence Point, this home is one of a select few in a town with a 200-odd population.
It boasts a tree-lined driveway, a kitchen on both levels, and sits just back from the water.
"Waterfront property in the Tamar Valley - particularly on the western side where you get a northerly aspect - is always very hard to come by," Knight Frank Launceston's Peter Dehnert said.
"They draw a lot of interest locally and nationally."
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
