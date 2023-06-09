Man rescued from Cataract Gorge cliff face

A man was rescued from a cliff face off Cataract Gorge's Zig Zag Track on Thursday.
Emergency services were alerted to the situation about 1.30pm, and completed the rescue later that afternoon.
In a statement, Tasmania Police thanked community members for their help in the rescue.
"The male became trapped after deviating from a well-established walking track," the statement read.
"He was assisted from the cliff face by specialist emergency services and into a police boat before being taken to shore where he was assessed for minor injuries by Ambulance Tasmania."
