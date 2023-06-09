It's bonkers that some don't have a place to live

YET another whole home development application here in Launceston.
That's adding to the short stay whole homes - 870 and 540 in Hobart and Launceston area respectively.
As a community we need to re-think these wealth management "shortcomings" in our city and suburbs.
Our hospitals are unable to attract medical staff to Tassie due to lack of homes then having to use expensive short stay homes as a stop gap - out of the health budget.
There are homeless people everywhere, pushed out by ever higher rents.
Families are not able to leave abusive relationships. Students are having to change schools because they can't afford the rental in the school's area anymore. Uni students working full-time to afford just a share-house room.
This affects everyone!
And we as a community pay financially as well as the government gives money back in tax to owners in negative gearing and business expenses. And charges tax payers to provide social housing builds.
Bonkers!
Please, we can do better than this to ensure we have a community where all have somewhere secure to live. I await a parliamentary response that recognises the cost to us all and acts on it to do better for all Tasmanians. Lisa Walkden, East Launceston
MANDATING that comments posted on social media cannot be anonymous is necessary. Anonymous posts are usually vitriolic or disgusting. Having to supply your name rids us of the cowardly bullies who write them. Hateful messages would be greatly decreased. Jill Breen, Newnham
CONGRATULATIONS and thanks to The Examiner for printing Mark Kenny's had-to-be-said critique of the anti-Voice rhetoric coming from Peter Dutton. Lucid and timely. Let's not be duped by the ill-informed who are muddying the waters for voters. It's right and proper that First Nations people in our country be fully recognised constitutionally. We are shamed by other democracies around the world who have done so. Bring it on! Trish Hindmarsh, Burnie
LIKE many well-meaning advocates for the 'voice,' The Examiner editorial genuinely believes an advisory body entrenched in the constitution deserves support. But if the federal and state governments cannot close the gap in living conditions for Aboriginal people, how could an advisory body do any better? And who would be 'Aboriginal' to sit on the body - white people in Smithton who declare themselves Aboriginal? If the voice is intended to empower Aboriginal people, designating one of the 12 Senate seats from each state to an elected Aboriginal, gives Aborigines decision-making power instead of mere advisers. Tasmanian Aborigines have never been represented at the federal level. One of our people elected to the Senate would inspire hope. Linking one model - the voice - to recognition is similar to John Howard's manipulation of the republican referendum of 1999. Better to separate constitutional recognition from the voice model, so that after the referendum we can debate how best to give practical enforcement of recognition. Michael Mansell, Chairman, Aboriginal Land Council
Bear with me, but here's an idea. If the stadium is built, and after 12 years the AFL decide to take their bat and ball and go back home, then the stadium could easily be converted into the prison that the Liberals so desperately want. It would have walls higher than the six metres that Minister Archer wants, it would have floodlighting and a really big exercise yard. I accept that it's a loopy idea, but Minister Archer has spent $5 million on loopy ideas so far on her proposed sites with nothing to show for the money. But then, it's only tax money that they are so recklessly throwing around. Peter Wileman, Westbury
TASMANIAN rogue MP, John Tucker, who recently defected from the Liberal Party to become an Independent, has declared his conservative values from the crossbench of state parliament.
More akin to the non-represented National Party in Tasmania, Mr Tucker is a multigenerational farmer from the Bay of Fires region, situated on Tasmania's picturesque north-east coast.
With his agrarian background, self-declared conservative values, and a definite penchant to wear very large rural hats, does Tasmania have the next Barnaby Joyce? Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
