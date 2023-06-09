It's bonkers that some don't have a place to live

LIKE many well-meaning advocates for the 'voice,' The Examiner editorial genuinely believes an advisory body entrenched in the constitution deserves support. But if the federal and state governments cannot close the gap in living conditions for Aboriginal people, how could an advisory body do any better? And who would be 'Aboriginal' to sit on the body - white people in Smithton who declare themselves Aboriginal? If the voice is intended to empower Aboriginal people, designating one of the 12 Senate seats from each state to an elected Aboriginal, gives Aborigines decision-making power instead of mere advisers. Tasmanian Aborigines have never been represented at the federal level. One of our people elected to the Senate would inspire hope. Linking one model - the voice - to recognition is similar to John Howard's manipulation of the republican referendum of 1999. Better to separate constitutional recognition from the voice model, so that after the referendum we can debate how best to give practical enforcement of recognition. Michael Mansell, Chairman, Aboriginal Land Council