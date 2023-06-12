Brutal home invader jailed for six years

A 32-year-old man who brutally bashed and tasered a man and tasered the man's daughter in a pre-dawn home invasion at Karoola in 2021 was sentenced on Friday.
Bradley Thomas Lee was found guilty by a Supreme Court jury in Launceston of aggravated burglary, aggravated armed robbery and assault on August 15, 2021.
Lee was one of two men wearings wigs who invaded the home of a then 64-year-old man and his daughter and stole $2000, a cow tin and a motorcycle boot while armed with a Taser.
The man was repeatedly tasered and bashed with a club while his daughter, who came to his defence, was tasered.
Lee drove his white four-wheel drive vehicle with another man to the Karoola property at 5.25am on a Sunday.
The two men banged on the door and demanded entry, and when the man opened the door, he was tasered repeatedly and bashed with an object, causing a serious eye injury.
The two men demanded money and pushed and kicked him until the man produced about $1000 from a tin with a cow motif and $1000 from a motorcycle boot.
After getting the money, one offender said:" We've got the loot. Let's go".
The cow tin lid was later found in the front passenger footwell of Lee's vehicle when police searched his South Launceston address on August 17. Police also seized clothing and wigs.
CCTV footage from BP Newnham and the Black Stallion Hotel was important evidence in the case.
Lee bought $30 of diesel and food at 4.55pm from BP Newnham and passed the Black Stallion at the corner of George Town Rd and Lilydale Rd at 4.59am. Lee did not identify his co-offender.
The attack was exacerbated by the fact that the victim's mother died later the same day.
The man and his daughter delivered heartbreaking victim impact statements in court.
The man lost the sight in his left eye.
"My nerves are that shot that I have sold the farm and my trucking business all because of the impact of the assault," he said.
"I thought I was going to die; the soul of me died."
The man's daughter said that the horror of seeing her father hurt was traumatic.
She said that as a nurse, she was used to critical situations but had felt frozen in fear.
She felt guilty for being unable to protect her father, particularly her decision to hide and call the police before returning to him.
"I will never get over the feeling of temporarily deserting him," she said.
She said having to give evidence and the length of the court process extended the trauma.
"The attack stole My Nan's last day of life; we'll never be able to recover those precious moments," she said.
Acting Justice David Porter said the seriousness of the attack was borne out in the victim impact statements.
He sentenced Lee to six years in jail and ordered that he not be eligible for parole for three years and three months.
