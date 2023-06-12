The Examiner
Bradley Thomas Lee jailed for Karoola home invasion which had devastating impact on victims

June 12 2023
Brutal home invader jailed for six years
A 32-year-old man who brutally bashed and tasered a man and tasered the man's daughter in a pre-dawn home invasion at Karoola in 2021 was sentenced on Friday.

