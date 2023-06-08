The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Promising filly Kireina Marubrah to be rested in readiness for summer carnival

GM
By Greg Mansfield
June 8 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainer Adam Trinder won two open-age maidens at Spreyton on Wednesday with two-year-old fillies - Cherokee Dancer (pictured) and Kireina Marubrah. Picture Tasracing
Trainer Adam Trinder won two open-age maidens at Spreyton on Wednesday with two-year-old fillies - Cherokee Dancer (pictured) and Kireina Marubrah. Picture Tasracing

Trainer Adam Trinder has Oaks ambitions for Kireina Marubrah, one of his four winners at the midweek meeting at Spreyton on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.