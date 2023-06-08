KING KURT caught the eye at his first run for John Luttrell when he came from last to finish a close-up fourth to Arcucci in a 1400m maiden a fortnight ago. Has to take on class 1 horses in order to get out to 1600m but it does look a much more suitable trip going on his Victorian form. Bred by Armidale Stud, this son of Zululand was a $37,500 buy at the 2021 Launceston sale and had his first five starts in Victoria for Patrick Payne.

