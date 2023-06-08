Trainer Adam Trinder has Oaks ambitions for Kireina Marubrah, one of his four winners at the midweek meeting at Spreyton on Wednesday.
"She's a very nice filly and we've always had her pretty high up in the pecking order of our two-year-olds," Trinder said.
"But she has taken a little bit of time.
"I think come Oaks time next year she's going to come to fruition - she's bred to stay all day."
Trinder said Kireina Marubrah was still green and "did a little bit wrong" while winning the 1350m Maiden Plate by a long neck from the favourite Captain Cam.
"Her ears were pricked late - she didn't lower and lengthen and attack the line with any enthusiasm," the trainer said.
"But that will come with more exposure.
"I thought she still won with a fair bit in hand and I think she could have been challenged for another 200m and still come out on top."
Trinder said that Kireina Marubrah would most likely go the paddock without another run.
"She's probably done enough for now - we'll put her away and focus on the summer carnival," the trainer said.
Trinder also won the shorter Maiden over 1009m with another two-year-old filly, Cherokee Dancer, who was caught three wide early then raced outside the leader before getting home narrowly over Stars In The Night and her own stablemate Rubick's Affair.
The first two races are open-age maidens with not a lot of exposed form to get excited about but the third event, a 2&3YO Maiden over 1200m, has attracted a nice field with several promising horses engaged.
MISS CHICA MALA was very good chasing home Adachi two starts ago then got back and didn't threaten at her first race on the synthetic. Back on her home track with the engagement of Brendon McCoull she looks a likely improver in a race where you could make a case for more than half the field.
QUEENSBOROUGH FLYER made a hit-and-run trip to Melbourne to tackle a Benchmark 78 at Flemington three weeks ago but didn't begin all that well and got caught behind traffic from then on. She ran well in Tasmania's two feature mares' races over summer and looks well placed here with a 3kg claim. Her clash with the promising Tsunami Sam looks one of the highlights of the meeting.
KING KURT caught the eye at his first run for John Luttrell when he came from last to finish a close-up fourth to Arcucci in a 1400m maiden a fortnight ago. Has to take on class 1 horses in order to get out to 1600m but it does look a much more suitable trip going on his Victorian form. Bred by Armidale Stud, this son of Zululand was a $37,500 buy at the 2021 Launceston sale and had his first five starts in Victoria for Patrick Payne.
SWOOP THERE IT IS could wrap a good week for John Blacker who won the last two races at Spreyton on Wednesday. This three-year-old half sister to top galloper Swoop Dog showed plenty of promise last time in when she beat a handy field in a 1200m Mowbray maiden (starting at $31) and two starts later just got pipped by Sushi Express over 1600m. The 1400m should be just about right at her first run for two months.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
