"She said it was one of her greatest achievements to be recognised by the school post her international career."
Teacher Brendan Poke said it was a great experience telling former students they were the first inductees into Prospect High School's Sports Hall of Fame.
Natasha Chokljat, who played netball for the Australian Diamonds, Craig Davis who played VFL/AFL football, Adam Gibson who played for the Australian Boomers and former Tassie Tigers cricketer Dane Anderson were the first to be recognised.
Panels acknowledging their achievements are on display in the school's gym.
The inductees had to be past students who had excelled at the state, national or international level of their sport.
They were nominated by community members and then a panel selected them.
Poke said the inductees were proof anyone from Prospect High or the Launceston region could achieve their dreams.
"It's been quite inspiring to see students speak among each other and say they want to be the next ones up on the board there in a few years' time," he said.
The teacher explained it took two years to get it up-and-running and the next round of nominations would open later this year.
He added there would be an assembly during the year to acknowledge the inductees.
Poke said Anderson was living in Launceston while the other three athletes were now based on the mainland.
Craig Davis (football)
Adam Gibson (basketball)
Natasha Chokljat (netball)
Dane Anderson (cricket)
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.