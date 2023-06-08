A parent of children who attend St Helens District High School voiced concerns over shocking conditions facing the school, including mould, rotting joists and decaying sewage pipes.
St Helens School Association chairman Nick Martin said the conditions were so bad, they were forced to send their eldest child to a Launceston school.
"You're sending a young child on the bus and look where they get off, there's not even a bus depo anymore; they get dropped off on the side of the road and they don't feel safe," Mr Martin said.
"Everything seems to be broken, misused or damaged - there's no infrastructure or replacements."
Among the current state of facilities reported were mould regularly forming in classrooms, decaying sewerage pipes running underneath enclosed school walkways and roof leaks during substantial rainfall.
A spokesperson for the Department of Education, Children and Youth said a range of works had been undertaken at the St Helens District School site since 2014, with proactive and maintenance works totalling about $1 million.
"Instances of mould have been addressed as part of already completed works; in relation to recent maintenance matters at the school, damaged floors due to water ingress identified in September 2022 and repairs were completed on April 4 2023," they said.
"A sewer issue identified in January 2023 was fixed, and investigations are occurring to better understand and inform works that may be required to underground infrastructure.
Science laboratories were also reported as shutdown, with the school no longer being able to offer pre-tertiary level three, 11 and 12 sciences.
The department spokesperson said planning and documentation for repairs to the science lab had been undertaken, however the school requested more time to factor in additional works to bring the area to a more contemporary standard over and above the insurance repair works.
The school currently sits at the lowest priority of the Capital Works Review Process Priority List at category five, while Mr Martin said the whole thing was "a bloody disaster".
"These kids are our greatest asset and we do nothing to support them," he said.
"There's skill shortages everywhere and there's not one attempt to fulfil the deficit to give these kids an opportunity; there's no opportunity for retention of our key assets."
Mr Martin has been part of the school association for the past 12 months and said he wanted to cry in their last meeting.
"It was crippling," he said.
"The Education Department's job should be to assist and help schools and they're just not.
"Everything is about postponing and coming up with excuses."
Labor member for Lyons Jen Butler said it was baffling how the school sat at the lowest priority of the capital works prioritisation list.
"Given the extensive damage and decay to the facilities, and especially the impact it is having on delivery of the basic curriculum, these issues should have been dealt with years ago," Ms Butler said.
"The young people and parents of St Helens deserve better than being shoved to the bottom of the priority pile and the minister needs to act now to provide these vital infrastructure upgrades."
The education department spokesperson said the Department held substantial data on all of its sites and all submissions were assessed on a number of key criteria to determine highest need.
"The Department will support the school to ensure it's 2023 capital submission accurately reflects the issues which are being raised by the school association," they said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.