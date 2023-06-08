Ben Lomond Snow Sports is ready for action ahead of opening weekend on June 10.
The mountain so far doesn't have a lick of snow.
Ben Lomond Snow Sports general manager John Marshall hoped Friday and Saturday night would bring temperatures low enough to test the snow equipment out and "hopefully produce a bit of snow".
"I've been going up there nearly 50 years and I'll try not to predict what it will be like up there," Mr Marshall said.
"I've seen the best snow season and worst. Sometimes things happen out of the blue and one week can produce snow to carry us through the season.
"We really don't know how the season will go."
He said there had been interest online for the upcoming opening weekend, with the ability to do so hinging on the right conditions.
Snow-seekers can expect more snow than ever on the mountain this year.
Ben Lomond Snow Sports will run four snow guns a third season and has had snow generating equipment on the mountain for the past 15 years.
Meanwhile, Ben Lomond Alpine Resort will have four new snow guns of their own.
Mr Marshall said the snow sports' four guns had kept a consistent 1.5 acres of snow over a 12 week season last year.
That level of snow coverage allows for all kinds of snow play ranging from tobogganing to skiing and snowboarding, and most importantly building snowmen and having snow fights.
He said there were seven returning staff out of a total of around 20 who have been preparing for the season.
"Hopefully we'll have a really good, fun season and the team will enjoy it no matter what," Mr Marshall said.
"All the equipment is ready to go. We have 100-odd new skis, 60 new snowboards and 200 new boots, both skiing and snowboarding."
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.