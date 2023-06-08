Northern Tasmania's best junior hockey players will take on the North-West and the South this weekend in Hobart.
Taking part in the annual June Long Weekend Regional Challenge, six teams will represent the region across Saturday and Sunday.
Teams represented include Tamar Churinga, Launceston City, Queechy Penguins, Launceston Grammar, Scotch Oakburn College and South Launceston.
The tournament was originally set to be played in Launceston but was moved in April due to the condition of the Northern Hockey Centre.
* denotes a player from another region representing the North
NORTH UNDER-13 BOYS
Keelan Hamilton, Cameron Herbert, Miles Chandler, Luke Wright, Joshua Barker, Bill Rapihana, Charlie Ollington*, Jake Scott, Charlie Matteo*, Edgar Huxtable*, Arthur Miedecke, Liam Cullen, Edan McIntee, Cooper Stokes*, Daegan Withington
Coach: Renae Hamilton, Manager: Jonathon Chandler
NORTH UNDER-13 GIRLS
Erin Rigby, Mia Greatbatch, Molly Ross, Annabelle Hayes, Annabelle Crisp, Annabella Clauson*, Harriet Rigney, Beatrice Ansell*, Georgia Crisp, Phillipa Copeland*, Sophie Halliday*, Heta Patel*, Samantha Taylor
Coach: Izzie McRobbie, Manager: Kelly Greatbatch
NORTH UNDER- 15 BOYS
Joebe Watts, Arthur Lakos*, Cody Rigby, Aiden Adkins*, Isaac Thomas*, Leigh Coker, Jayden Charles*, Oscar Mann, Landon Sills, Angus Freeman, Jasper Norgaard*, Alex Bishop*, Jason Kettle
Coach: Scott Freeman, Manager: Tara Coker
NORTH UNDER-15 GIRLS
Celeste James, Charlotte Wilson*, Isabella Copeland*, Michaela Swindells, Abbie Wright, Tabitha Bailey, Charlie Smith, Marnie Toms*, Isabella Martin, Alexia Richards*, Josephine Tenni*, Charlotte Hordern*, Finlay Cross, Keshi Kesavanarayan*
Coach: Finn Bailey, Manager: Trudi Cross
NORTH UNDER-18 BOYS
Campbell Groves, Michael Innes-Smith, Lachlan Hyde, Isaac Innes-Smith, Alexander Latham, Angus Christie, Shane Steer, Tyler Petrusma, Monty Brown, Ciaran McRobbie, Harrison Martin, Alexander Charlton, Caden Swindells, Damon White
Coach: Daniel Chong, Manager: Jakeb Morris
NORTH-U18 GIRLS
Myra Tidswell, Poppy Loane, Taylor Groves, Sophie Roberts, Millie Smith, Keira RIchardson, Naomie Harris, Charli Ross, Cadele Harris, Shelby Steward, Chloe White, Amelia Lewis
Coach: Molly Dawber, Manager: Carol Steward
