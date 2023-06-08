A Tasmanian family that has kept their grandson hidden from his violent father for a number of years has still not been informed about whether their details and location were leaked in a state government data breach earlier in the year, a budget estimates committee heard on Thursday.
Opposition Science and Technology spokesperson Jen Butler said the grandmother was caring for her grandson under a child protection order and had managed to keep the family's location from the boy's violent interstate father for years.
"The father is in and out of prison in Victoria, is very violent, and cannot see his son in order to protect both the grandmother and the son," Ms Butler said.
"The father doesn't know where they live and they have been safe under that protection for a number of years."
But earlier this year, the grandmother received a letter saying the boy's personal details had been compromised by Russian hackers in a data breach and she is now scared that the father will come across the boy's name on the internet.
A Russian hacker group released over 16,000 confidential Department of Education, Children and Young People documents on the internet in April, following a breach in a third-party file transfer software service being used by the state government.
"She hasn't received any more notification ... she did call the hotline and they were unable to advise her whether it was a breach through child protection or for services through the department of education," Ms Butler said.
"Do you think that is a good enough response for a grandmother looking after her grandson that that information could have potentially been leaked to Russian hackers?"
In response, Science and Technology Minister, Madeleine Ogilvie, said the government was working "tirelessly" to manage the breach.
"We'd be happy to send somebody to speak to her to help or provide information to her," she said.
Rob Williams, deputy secretary for Government Services, said the government cyber response and the amount of information that they could give to Tasmanian victims was hampered by the Department of Premier and Cabinet's level of access to the data held by the Department of Education, Children and Young People.
"We in the [Department of Premier and Cabinet] didn't have access to that ... but I have confirmed with them just now that it was K-12 schooling data that was involved in the leak and not broader, " he said.
But Ms Butler said that still left the grandson's name and date of birth out there and potentially accessible to the father.
Earlier during the hearing, Craig Limkin, deputy secretary for policy and intergovernmental relations at DPAC, told the committee that the government had reviewed the events around the data breach in order to learn from it.
"As with any event, be it a flood or fire or cyber event, there's a review undertaken in accordance with our Tasmanian emergency management arrangements," he said.
"It looks at how did we respond, how did we recover, how did we communicate, and those lessons are taken into account.
"The secretary of DPAC, as the responsible management authority, has decided that we should have a specific cyber media special state emergency management plan."
He also said the government's digital strategy and services unit would work with partner agencies to review and update policies "to ensure the state is protected in the best way".
