Wind farm Energy Minister Guy Barnett signs MOU with Equinor and Nexsphere

By Simon McGuire
Updated June 8 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 3:15pm
Equinor Australia business development and stakeholder relations director Benjamin White, Energy Minister Guy Barnett, and Nexsphere CEO and co-founder Glen Kierse signing a MOU at the paranaple convention centre in Devonport on June 8. Picture by Simon McGuire.
Equinor Australia business development and stakeholder relations director Benjamin White, Energy Minister Guy Barnett, and Nexsphere CEO and co-founder Glen Kierse signing a MOU at the paranaple convention centre in Devonport on June 8. Picture by Simon McGuire.

The proponents of a multi-billion dollar offshore wind farm for the Bass Strait have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Tasmanian government committing both parties to work together to supply the state with green energy from the project.

