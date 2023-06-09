What qualifications do you need to be mayor?

Is it possible that where there are "30,000" speeding fines allocated throughout Tasmania in such a short time, and assuming mostly without incident, that it is most likely that the speed limits are wrong and not the drivers? Is it just a road tax raising exercise? There doesn't seem to be any difference in the road toll so is this plan by Tasmania police working? It appears not. Time for a rethink. Are motorists as careless as Tasmania police believe or are they aware of their driving ability and do drive to their abilities? Reasonable questions I would think. Wayne Ballard, Launceston