The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: What qualifications do you need to be Launceston mayor?

June 9 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What qualifications do you need to be mayor?
What qualifications do you need to be mayor?

RESPECT for the position of Mayor of Launceston should be the reason that only those with experience of more than two years as a councillor qualify for election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.