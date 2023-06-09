What qualifications do you need to be mayor?

RESPECT for the position of Mayor of Launceston should be the reason that only those with experience of more than two years as a councillor qualify for election.
To believe anyone can suddenly become the mayor because of popularity is disrespectful not only to the position but also to the community. Likewise a professional who is willing to give a little more of their professional time to be considered mayoral material is also suspect.
Danny Gibson modelled the passion and commitment to the community that garnered total respect. His past experience ensured his election mirrored those who had come before him.
Currently there are three candidates who qualify with experience and two who exhibit passion for and understanding of the needs of the Launceston community. It would be forward thinking for the female in the trio of nominations to be seriously considered. Becoming mayor should never be a popularity contest. Rocelyn Ives, West Launceston
THE LGH Kangaroo-a-thon on the front page of The Examiner (June 8), raised a point worthy of deeper consideration and that is skin-to-skin human contact, irrespective of participants' ages, produces feel good brain chemicals the likes of oxytocins, dopamine and endorphins as surely as it does for the bub on mother's breast. Puts a different slant on "Doctor's orders." Noel Christensen, Punchbowl
I WONDER why the two "Independents" do not follow through with the courage of their convictions. They are against the stadium but they vote with and support Rockliff on the things that matter. Nothing changes. Stop confusing us. John Biggs, Hobart
THERE are a few of us who remember that Tina Turner managed to have three sold out Concerts in the Silverdome, March 1997. At the same time John Farnham couldn't manage to fill half a Silverdome. The Examiner had to give the tickets out for free. Farnham said at the time: "Never Launceston". Jan Gustafsson, West Launceston
Is it possible that where there are "30,000" speeding fines allocated throughout Tasmania in such a short time, and assuming mostly without incident, that it is most likely that the speed limits are wrong and not the drivers? Is it just a road tax raising exercise? There doesn't seem to be any difference in the road toll so is this plan by Tasmania police working? It appears not. Time for a rethink. Are motorists as careless as Tasmania police believe or are they aware of their driving ability and do drive to their abilities? Reasonable questions I would think. Wayne Ballard, Launceston
I RECENTLY had to re-order a certain medication but when I asked for this by its common name, the practitioner did not recognize this name, which was quite clearly stated on the carton. It seems that now, medications must be referred to by the basic elements of their composition, thereby producing words of many syllables and letters with pronunciations that would need a Masters degree to connect the dots.
I am invested in taking responsibility for my best health but that does not extend to a more extensive education since I have no ambition to undertake Pharmacist duties, nor do I have any wish to become proficient in Latin.
I ask myself if this is the latest in what is increasingly looking like the elitism of the 'white coat syndrome' whilst disparaging the general public. No-one is likely to ask for 'acetylsalicylic acid' instead of an aspirin or 'para-hydroxyacetanilide' if they want a Panadol! Personally, I find the whole idea little better than a repository of effluvium! Jill Johnson, Campbell Town
FORMER Senator Eric Abetz recently commented that "you can't find anyone in South Australia who is against the stadium in Adelaide."
Mr Abetz conveniently forgets that Tasmania is the most decentralised State in Australia. Hobart has about 42 per cent of our population, whereas Adelaide has approx 85 per cent of South Australia's population. In addition Adelaide has two existing strong AFL football clubs, meaning they have virtually a game day every weekend.
The Adelaide Oval is also a world icon cricket venue, without a roof, along with excellent transport connections, ample parking and surrounding parklands. Quite unlike the bizarre proposal for Mac Point. Greg Hall AM, Deloraine
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.