Tasmania Police ballistics experts dug spent bullets out of a tree stump and searched for cartridge cases under a shipping container at a Central Highlands property as part of the Shane Barker murder investigation, a Supreme Court jury heard.
Constable Stephen Denholm gave evidence of searches at a property at Little Pine owned by the Jordan family in November and December 2016.
Cedric Harper Jordan, 71, and Noelene June Jordan,68, of Swansea, have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Shane Barker on August 2, 2009.
Mr Barker was shot three times in the back and once in the chest with a.22 rifle before collapsing in the hallway of his Campbell Townhome.
The jury heard that members of the Jordan family fired from a toilet at a tree on the Little Pine property. Close to the toilet was a shipping container.
Constable Denholm said four .22 long rifle-fired cartridge cases were found near the toilet.
He said that about 25 metres from the toilet was a tree stump with spent bullet damage.
After digging several extensively mushroomed bullets out of the tree stump, police decided to remove a section of the tree with a chainsaw and take it to Hobart.
Senior Constable Simon Taylor said he dug 36 bullets out of the tree stump.
On December 5, police returned to Little Pine and used a crane to lift the shipping container.
They used a metal detector and a pointer to locate cartridge cases.
Constable Denholm said the cases were difficult to see because they were tarnished and blended with the colour of the ground.
A further four cartridge cases were found.
Under cross-examination by defence counsel Fran McCracken, Mr Denholm agreed there was no way to tell when the cases had been discharged.
"They could have been there years and years," Ms McCracken asked.
"That's correct," he said.
Ballistics expert Gerard Dutton said that cartridge cases would have markings from the barrel of the rifle from which the bullet was fired and also from the firing pin.
He said a pump-action .22 rifle would be loaded, and the case ejected when the operator pulled a wooden component in a linear fashion back towards the operator.
The action could be done quite quickly, he said.
He said that a pump action .22 could have a tubular magazine underneath the barrel.
Cartridge cases would generally go just a few metres when ejected.
Several witnesses have given evidence that Noelene Jordan's parents had an unregistered .22 pump action rifle which the crown case contends is the murder weapon which was never found after Mr Barker's death.
The crown case is that a cartridge case found in Mr Barker's yard is a ballistic match with cartridge cases found at Little Pine.
Sergeant Dutton will continue his evidence on Friday, June 9.
