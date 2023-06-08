The Examiner
BARKER TRIAL: Police found .22 rifle cartridge cases under shipping container

Updated June 8 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 3:00pm
Tasmania Police's internationally renowned ballistics expert Gerard Dutton Picture Paul Scambler
Tasmania Police ballistics experts dug spent bullets out of a tree stump and searched for cartridge cases under a shipping container at a Central Highlands property as part of the Shane Barker murder investigation, a Supreme Court jury heard.

